1) A Hard Day's Night
2) Save Us
3) Can't Buy Me Love
4) Letting Go
5) Who Cares
6) Got To Get You Into My Life
7) (Unknown)
8) Let Me Roll It
9) I've Got A Feeling
10) Let 'Em In
11) My Valentine
12) Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
13) Maybe I'm Amazed
14) I've Just Seen a Face
15) In Spite of All the Danger
16) From Me To You
17) (Unknown)
18) Love Me Do
19) Blackbird
20) Here Today
21) (Unknown)
22) Lady Madonna
23) (Unknown)
24) Being For the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
25) Something
26) Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
27) Band On The Run
28) Back In The USSR
29) Let It Be
30) Live & Let Die
31) Hey Jude
ENCORE
32) Birthday
33) Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (reprise version)
34) Helter Skelter