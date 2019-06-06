1) A Hard Day's Night

2) Save Us

3) Can't Buy Me Love

4) Letting Go

5) Who Cares

6) Got To Get You Into My Life

7) (Unknown)

8) Let Me Roll It

9) I've Got A Feeling

10) Let 'Em In

11) My Valentine

12) Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

13) Maybe I'm Amazed

14) I've Just Seen a Face

15) In Spite of All the Danger

16) From Me To You

17) (Unknown)

18) Love Me Do

19) Blackbird

20) Here Today

21) (Unknown)

22) Lady Madonna

23) (Unknown)

24) Being For the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

25) Something

26) Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

27) Band On The Run

28) Back In The USSR

29) Let It Be

30) Live & Let Die

31) Hey Jude

ENCORE

32) Birthday

33) Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (reprise version)

34) Helter Skelter

