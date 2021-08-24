 Skip to main content
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus

It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.

