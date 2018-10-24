Game of the Month
May 11 | Brewers 11, Rockies 10 (10 innings)
Trailing 10-8 and down to their last out in the ninth against Colorado closer Wade Davis, Hernan Perez singled and Manny Pina followed with a two-run homer to right field. In the tenth, Travis Shaw singled home Lorenzo Cain for the decisive run as the Brewers completed a comeback from a six-run deficit.
Player of the Month
Christian Yelich didn’t make his MVP run until late in the season, but he got off to a solid start, hitting .333 with 5 homers, 17 RBIs and 5 steals in May.
Pitcher of the Month
Jeremy Jeffress stepped up big in the bullpen, going 3-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 3 saves. He held opponents to a .106 batting average in 15 innings.