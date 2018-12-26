After firing Jason Kidd during a disappointing 44-win season that ended with yet another first-round playoff failure, the Bucks turned to Mike Budenholzer, whose successful teams in Atlanta relied heavily on 3-point shooting and defense.
Budenholzer's style would be a perfect fit for the Bucks, who won their first seven games to establish themselves as a title contender, and for Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose new-found freedom in Budenholzer's well-spaced offense made him the early favorite for the NBA's MVP award.