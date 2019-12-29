May 19: Double-overtime loss haunts Bucks in playoffs

After compiling the best record in the NBA, the Bucks held a 2-0 edge over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. When the series went to Toronto for Game 3, however, the wheels fell off. The Raptors held Giannis Antetokounmpo (above right) to 12 points and the Bucks squandered several opportunities in a 118-112 double-overtime loss. The Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (above left) scored eight of his 36 points in the second overtime and the Bucks never recovered, shooting poorly while losing the next three games and the series to the eventual NBA champions.