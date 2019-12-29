May 19: Double-overtime loss haunts Bucks in playoffs

May 19: Double-overtime loss haunts Bucks in playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks vs. Raptors

After compiling the best record in the NBA, the Bucks held a 2-0 edge over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. When the series went to Toronto for Game 3, however, the wheels fell off. The Raptors held Giannis Antetokounmpo (above right) to 12 points and the Bucks squandered several opportunities in a 118-112 double-overtime loss. The Raptors' Kawhi Leonard (above left) scored eight of his 36 points in the second overtime and the Bucks never recovered, shooting poorly while losing the next three games and the series to the eventual NBA champions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics