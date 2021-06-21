May 27: Four hits and first Milwaukee HR

Adames flashed his offensive ability for the first time in a Brewers uniform, collecting four hits — including a go-ahead three-run homer that was his first with the Brewers — driving in four runs and finishing a triple short of the cycle. The 25-year-old also made three highlight-reel plays in the field, including a perfect throw home in the eighth that prevented San Diego from scoring what would have been the go-ahead run.

“That's my favorite play to make,” Adames said. “I'm always ready to throw the ball to home plate. I saw the throw [was] a little high, and at that moment, I knew that I was gonna get it.”

The play turned out to be a game-changer as Milwaukee eventually won, 6-5, on a walk-off single in the 10th inning.

"It’s a huge game, and he did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball," Counsell said. "Throws, plays, swung the bat great, huge homer — it’s hard to think of a better game than he had right there."