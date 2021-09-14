 Skip to main content
May 25, 2007: Welcome to the show
Less than two years after Milwaukee selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2005 MLB Draft, Braun earned his first big-league call-up as the Brewers opened a three-game series against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Batting second and playing third base, Braun sent the first major league pitch he ever saw deep to right field but playable for Padres center fielder — and future teammate Mike Cameron — then grounded out to first base his second time up.

He sent another fly ball to center in his third at-bat and earned his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an inning later, ripped a double to the gap in left for an RBI double, marking his first career hit.

