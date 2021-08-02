May 21: SS Willy Adames, RHP Trevor Richards (from Tampa Bay for RHPs J.P. Feyereisen, Drew Rasmussen)

Six weeks after handing Urias the staring job, Stearns added another shortstop in Adames. The move raised eyebrows at the time but has turned out to be perhaps the most significant deal of Stearns' tenure.

Since joining the Brewers, Adames is batting .294/.381/.544 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

Oh, and the Brewers are 42-20 since he's come aboard.

Feyereisen continues to produce with Tampa. He's appeared in 21 games for the Rays, posting a 2.42 ERA with three saves while Rasmussen has a 4.12 ERA in 11 outings.