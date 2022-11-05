Max Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at Madison Children’s Museum The Children's Museum said the man who wore a Hitler costume on State Street, drawing condemnation and national attention, has cognitive disabilities and believed he was mocking Hitler. UW-Madison offers students free meals, free housing or $5,000 to move out of dorms With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch this year, UW-Madison lured returning students out of the dorms by offering financial incentives to live elsewhere. UW-Madison students say 'whisper network' warns them about some economics faculty About 75 percent of graduate economics students recently signed a letter advocating for seven reforms after allegations of misconduct surfaced on social media. Where former players see the Wisconsin football program now, in the future Former Badgers football players share their thoughts on the state of the program, interim coach Jim Leonhard and where they think the program should make changes. What's next for this uncommitted 2023 QB after a Wisconsin offer This 2023 quarterback's recruiting journey has heated up within the last week, with the Badgers extending an offer on Halloween. Here's where he stands, and his thoughts on Wisconsin. Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt Steven Crowl sat in the Minnesota fan section as his sister, a freshman for Minnesota volleyball, played the Badgers on Saturday at the UW Field House. Seafood shop on Monroe Street closing after year and a half, owner moving back to Chicago "My wife works there, our family's there, our kids are there. So we're making home base Chicago," said Jim Berke, who opened the shop in June 2021. What Jim Leonhard would emphasize as Wisconsin football coach Jim Leonhard spent part of the Badgers' bye week laying out his plans if he becomes UW's next coach. He shared part of that road map Monday. Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills Road loss is Green Bay's fourth straight defeat and drops record to 3-5. Wisconsin football loses first verbal commitment of 2023 class Wisconsin loses a wide receiver recruit from its 2023 class, which now holds 12 verbal commitments.