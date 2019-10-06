Senior
6-0, 187
Medina, Minn.
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 104 overall, of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.
Stats: 11 goals, 23 assists, 34 points in 94 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: After playing the first 18 games of last season as the top-line left wing, Zimmer got shifted to lower units. UW coaches have waited for Zimmer to break out over his first three seasons as he has shown flashes of big-time offensive potential. He likely will get more chances on the power play, where he scored two of his five goals last year.