Junior | 6-0, 190
Medina, Minnesota
Age at start of season: 20
NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 104 overall, of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.
Stats: 6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points, minus-14 in 60 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Brought into the team a year earlier than originally planned, Zimmer hasn’t yet found the scoring touch that made him a successful junior player. He averaged just more than two shot attempts per game last season, the lowest per-game average of any UW forward who appeared in at least two-thirds of the team’s games. Coaches have tried to get Zimmer to create space for himself with body positioning.
Find Zimmer on Twitter:
@maxzimmer22