Max Zimmer mug

Zimmer

Junior | 6-0, 190

Medina, Minnesota

Age at start of season: 20

NHL: Fourth-round pick, No. 104 overall, of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.

Stats: 6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points, minus-14 in 60 collegiate games.

Scouting report: Brought into the team a year earlier than originally planned, Zimmer hasn’t yet found the scoring touch that made him a successful junior player. He averaged just more than two shot attempts per game last season, the lowest per-game average of any UW forward who appeared in at least two-thirds of the team’s games. Coaches have tried to get Zimmer to create space for himself with body positioning.

Find Zimmer on Twitter:

@maxzimmer22

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags