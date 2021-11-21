 Skip to main content
Max Weisbrod, sr., G, DeForest
Max Weisbrod, sr., G, DeForest

WIAA state boys basketball photo: DeForest's Max Weisbrod

DeForest guard Max Weisbrod (3) lays up a shot against the Kimberly defense during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 Boys State semifinal game at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh Wis. Saturday, March 6, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Last season’s leading rebounder (5.7 rpg) and the top returning scorer (18.2 ppg) from the former Badger North Conference, Weisbrod earned all-state honors and is ranked as the No. 14 player in the state by WisSports.net. The 6-3 guard also led the conference with eight assists per game, and is committed to Division II Northern Michigan University.

