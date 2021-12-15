Grand, the two-star running back recruit out of Ellsworth high school, will join Minnesota as a walk-on after committing to the Gophers in late October. Grand helped lead Ellsworth to a 12-1 record. He accounted for 1,634 of his team's 3,698 rushing yards last season. He also ran for 17 touchdowns.
Max Grand, RB, Minnesota
