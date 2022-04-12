 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Max Dugan, jr., and Hayden Schreier, sr., Stoughton

Max Dugan and Hayden Schreier

Stoughton's Max Dugan, left, and Hayden Schreier celebrate a point against Milton during the championshp match at No. 1 doubles at the Badger South Conference tournament on June 4, 2021, at Quann Park.

They were a special qualifier for the state tournament in 2021 and won in the first round before bowing out. One of two doubles pairs to qualify for state out of the Badger Conference — the other pair from Monona Grove has graduated — Dugan and Schreier have the potential to take the next step provided they remain teamed up.

