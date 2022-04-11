Max Brud, sr., Waunakee

Not to be deterred by a 6-over 78 in the first round at the D1 state tournament at Wild Rock, Brud came back in a big way, carding a 2-under 70 on the second day to climb into a tie for fifth at 4-over 148.
Dan Larson
