 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Max Brud, sr., Waunakee

  • 0
Max Brud

Waunakee’s Max Brud celebrates with his coach, Betsy Zadra, after holing a 98-yard shot for an eagle on the 13th hole at Wild Rock in Wisconsin Dells during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on June 15, 2021. 

Not to be deterred by a 6-over 78 in the first round at the D1 state tournament at Wild Rock, Brud came back in a big way, carding a 2-under 70 on the second day  to climb into a tie for fifth at 4-over 148.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics