Maureen Hauswald: 'The sense of normalcy disappeared and time stood still'

FRIENDSHIP
The sky was so blue that day. It began as a perfectly normal day for an elementary principal until I stepped into a classroom of fifth-grade students glued to the morning news.
The sense of normalcy disappeared, and for a moment, time stood still. Then phones began to ring.
Emergency plans for a lockdown were activated as teachers quietly read written notes of explanation. The school secretary and I went outside to call a group of younger students inside from their gym class. How do you explain staying inside on such a beautiful day?
Looking up at the sky, the only thing marring the blue was the white stream of jets circling back to their home terminals.
How do you explain that which does not seem, could not be, real? This was their Pearl Harbor, their Kennedy, their King, their Challenger, their day to remember exactly where they were. Every generation has a defining moment. If you live long enough, more than one.
Honor the day with a prayer. Honor the day with a dream that the next defining moment is one of peace. Honor the day by making peace in whatever small way you can. Honor the day by remembering.