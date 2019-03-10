When I declared my candidacy, I made a commitment to represent you and express your voice. I will bring positivity, accountability, and ethics back to politics.
Public service is a value that has been instilled in me throughout my life. I formed a nonprofit chapter to provide experiences to low-income youth, interned with the Wisconsin Conservation Voters to promote environmentally friendly candidates, and formed the International City/County Management Association student chapter to educate and excite students about local government. My platform has been created through the inclusion of many voices after listening to what you care about.
Last semester, I was a legislative affairs intern for the Associated Students of Madison. I advocated for housing-insecure students, working with city staff and alders to ensure that all students have accessibility to equitable housing.
As a student myself, I understand how burdensome rising housing costs can be. Students should not be priced out of our campus neighborhood. I will make housing more affordable to you by revitalizing district neighborhood associations, subsidizing developers to bring down your rents through TIF (Tax Increment Financing) money, promoting rental/leasehold cooperative housing, going after HUD (Housing & Urban Development) money, applying for opportunity zone funding, and going after federal and state grants.
It is essential to maintain the tradition and rich culture of our student district. Thus, affordable housing, density controls, regulations of high-impact development in residential areas, and traffic monitoring will be promoted.
In December, our campaign spoke to the Madison Planning Commission, rejecting the 222 N. Charter Street development. This would not only have cost students $2,000 per month, but it would have fallen outside the purview of zoning codes and been too large a building for the size of land it would have sat on. The proposal to build this development was fortunately rejected, and I promise to continue to work in your best interest on projects like this if elected.
No student should have to walk home late at night or take expensive Uber or Lyft rides because the city does not have accessible late-night transportation options. I will work to expand the hours of buses and promote the implementation of Bus Rapid Transit. This would cut your commute times significantly, as this a faster and more efficient bus. Just this semester, I have been working in ASM’s Equity & Inclusion Committee to ensure that our district has more emergency buttons, the implementation of the blue-light button system, and proper walkway lighting.
I will work to guarantee that students have medical amnesty. If you and a friend are both intoxicated, I will expand protections to both of you if either of you need help. Nobody should be penalized for calling for medical services or helping a friend in need.
Finally, I will create an inclusive environment for all of our neighbors regardless of race, ethnicity, origin, religion, sex, gender, sexuality, (dis)ability, age, and military or veteran status. Representation of all groups on city committees is a priority of mine to make all voices heard. I will host quarterly town hall meetings and develop an implementation report of both short- and long-term goals based on what you have to say.
With your help, we will enact positive and lasting change. Running as a student for students, I will work tirelessly to improve our community and will put in whatever amount of time is necessary to improve our lives. I am more than happy to meet and promise to actively help you reach solutions. I would be honored to have your support April 2!