Senior | 6-1, 195
Wayzata, Minnesota
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 20 goals, 7 assists, 27 points, minus-2 in 86 collegiate games.
Scouting report: After being minus-12 through his first two seasons, Freytag led UW forwards at plus-10 last year. His powerful shot can be a game-changer, but he needs to use it with more accuracy. Freytag led last year’s team with 51 shots off target (49 percent of his attempts); the next-closest teammate had 30 attempts miss the net. If he can harness his shot, he could be a candidate for time on the power play.
Find Freytag on Twitter: @mattytagz15