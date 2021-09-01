Matt Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County's Catholic community.
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
Mertz spent the offseason looking inward — not just at his play and what he could do differently as a quarterback — but at what was missing in 2020 and why the old way of pushing himself wasn’t effective.
But cases and hospitalizations are more than twice as high among those without shots.
Ale Asylum is unquestionably a Madison institution.
Converted from compounds found in hemp, delta-8 THC — a chemical cousin to the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — is booming but also concerns about lack of regulation.
Supervisor Jeff Weigand, who was just elected to the board as a write-in candidate, wants the public and elected officials to debate the public health orders.