Matt Tramel: We need rejuvenation and modernization in District 16

In Madison, and across District 16, we’re facing some big challenges. But by working hard and coming together as a community, we have a unique opportunity to create a better future for every single citizen, while establishing new foundations for growth.
We all want and need safe communities, and at the same time we need to move forward on police reforms that protect the lives and dignity of every Madisonian — but we have to prioritize and invest in both.
We know that an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is the key to returning to normalcy, by getting our teachers and kids safely back into classrooms and fully reopening businesses in the weeks and months ahead. We simply cannot fail at this mission.
And, we understand that pro-growth and pro-people economic development is critical to all of our futures. Madison can truly become a national success story for a modern, vibrant and inclusive city that comes together to strengthen economic opportunities for all.
Here on the east side, we need rejuvenation and modernization.
Transportation, and the ability to move around our community safely and efficiently, can be a significant contributor to quality of life. As we move closer toward Bus Rapid Transit, we need to understand the options for bringing the route south to District 16 from the East Transfer Point, but also make sure it doesn’t cut existing bus service areas. Let’s look for ways to expand efficient and sustainable public transportation options that improve mobility for all communities.
We also need fast action to address the lack of affordable housing options. The most significant factor that negatively affects affordability is a lack of supply of multi-family housing — whether rental apartments, or condos or townhouses.
Currently there are proposed changes to sections of Madison’s general ordinances that would increase housing units, housing choices and reinvestment in older housing stock and neighborhoods. I’m supportive of these changes, which can increase housing density in some areas where it’s desperately needed. In District 16, we have critical thoroughfares — like Cottage Grove Road and Monona Drive — that can evolve into more pedestrian-friendly, livable communities by emphasizing more density and multi-family housing options, along with ground-level retail.
Let’s also support our neighbors who live south of the Beltline. The city of Madison is being granted $49 million from the federal government as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The city should immediately use a portion of those funds to invest in a new ambulance and emergency services at Station 14, which serves the Twin Oaks, Liberty Place, Owl Creek and Secret Places neighborhoods. Currently, emergency services can take far longer to reach these communities than other areas of Madison, which can ultimately mean the difference between life and death. In District 16, all of our communities deserve effective emergency rescue services.
As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we also have to make sure vaccines are effectively and equitably delivered. We have neighbors with limited computer and internet access, who are older and less comfortable with online registering and "vaccine hunting," and with limited means and mobility or who lack affordable health care options. In many cases we’ll need to deliver the vaccine to people where they live using mobile vaccination units. Alders can be the key liaison for their district, working with Dane County, local pharmacies and community health clinics to clearly communicate how, when and where to get vaccinated.
And importantly, community safety and police reforms continue to be a critical issue, particularly given the continued rise of auto thefts. All stakeholders can come together to make concrete policy changes that happen quickly, provide transparency and promote community trust. But as this process unfolds, and even as we manage through a potentially difficult budget, we also need to support our police department with consistent funding.
Big challenges offer great opportunities. I’m seeking your vote for alder, because I know we can build a better District 16 together. One that’s a more vibrant, equitable and growing place to live, work and play — for every single member of our community. Learn more about my campaign at www.tramelfor16.com.
Matt Tramel is a candidate for Madison City Council District 16.