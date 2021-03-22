Matt Tramel: We need rejuvenation and modernization in District 16

In Madison, and across District 16, we’re facing some big challenges. But by working hard and coming together as a community, we have a unique opportunity to create a better future for every single citizen, while establishing new foundations for growth.

We all want and need safe communities, and at the same time we need to move forward on police reforms that protect the lives and dignity of every Madisonian — but we have to prioritize and invest in both.

We know that an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is the key to returning to normalcy, by getting our teachers and kids safely back into classrooms and fully reopening businesses in the weeks and months ahead. We simply cannot fail at this mission.

And, we understand that pro-growth and pro-people economic development is critical to all of our futures. Madison can truly become a national success story for a modern, vibrant and inclusive city that comes together to strengthen economic opportunities for all.

Here on the east side, we need rejuvenation and modernization.