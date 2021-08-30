Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County's Catholic community.
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
Each of the new assistant principals hopes they can use their experience in the Madison Metropolitan School District to help students navigate the system's challenges.
Mertz spent the offseason looking inward — not just at his play and what he could do differently as a quarterback — but at what was missing in 2020 and why the old way of pushing himself wasn’t effective.