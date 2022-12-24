Matt Metzger, senior pastor, Blackhawk Church: 'God's free, perfect gift'

My family loves decorating the tree every Christmas season. One of the biggest reasons is because we’ve collected a lot of ornaments over the years and unboxing them is like taking a fun trip down memory lane. We have ornaments from when my wife and I were kids, homemade ornaments, and even broken ornaments. Our tree is like “The Island of Misfit Toys” and we love it.

However, seeing these ornaments reminds me that we too can feel imperfect. We all have regrets regarding decisions we made in the past and things we want to change about ourselves. We have parts of us that are broken. If we were Christmas ornaments, we would probably be something like a marshmallow snowman with missing arms.

But despite our imperfections, the perfect God sent His son into the world as a baby to save us. Even though we were broken, He saw us as so valuable that He sent Jesus to live a perfect life on earth so that one day He would die to pay the penalty for the sins of our imperfect lives. Jesus was God’s free, perfect gift to us.