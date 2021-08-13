 Skip to main content
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Dells' Matt Getgen tries to speed away from a Viroqua defender during a non-conference game last fall.

Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.

