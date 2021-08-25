 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mateo Alvarado-Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie
0 Comments

Mateo Alvarado-Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie

  • 0
cc jump photo 1

From left, Verona's Aidan Manning (12th-place finish), Stevens Point's Jake Bourget (first) and Sun Prairie's Mateo Alvarado Venegas (sixth) lead the pack Saturday.

As a sophomore, Alvarado-Venegas helped the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in the spring's state championship meet when he ran 15:56.9 to take sixth place. He was the highest-placing member of the Sun Prairie team and only placed behind two runners who are returning this coming season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorms roll through the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics