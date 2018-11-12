For the first time since the 1991-92 season, the Badgers’ regular-season schedule won’t include either UW-Green Bay or UW-Milwaukee.
The Badgers and Phoenix have played each of the past 19 seasons, but that streak will end in 2018-19.
Meanwhile, the Badgers and Panthers don’t have a game scheduled for only the second time in 27 seasons. The teams didn’t meet in 2016-17, either.
An expanded Big Ten schedule means two fewer non-conference games for UW. And while fans would much rather see the Badgers host an in-state rival instead of, say, Grambling State or Coppin State, it’s more complicated than that.
Seven of UW’s 11 non-conference games have been set in stone for a while. They include the three games in the Bahamas, one in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, another in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and trips to Marquette and Western Kentucky. That leaves four “buy” games for the Badgers, with limited dates available and the challenge of those dates working for UW-Milwaukee and/or UW-Green Bay.
This season, those puzzle pieces didn’t fit together for the Badgers and their in-state companions.