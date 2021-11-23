 Skip to main content
Massi Malterer, sr., G, Madison East
The 6-2 guard only saw seven minutes of action, scoring three points, in 2019-20 before the pandemic shut down the season. But coaches in the Big Eight respect his ability to score. He does most of his damage penetrating to the rim, but has shown off a jumper against AAU competition. He's one of the more intriguing, unknown commodities in the conference as the season starts.

