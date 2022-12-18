Mass readings

Whether one attends mass in Australia, America or Canada on any given Sunday, he or she is apt to hear the same Bible verses being read that day. The reason for that dates back to the Second Vatican Council and its desire for the public to draw more deeply on scripture in the liturgical life of the church. Scripture is proclaimed according to a schedule of passages called a lectionary. Roman Catholics follow the Lectionary for Mass, while other western churches abide by the Revised Common Lectionary. The earliest Christians simply read the scriptures that were available in their communities. Through the years, scripture was collaborated in books and missals. The current Lectionary for Mass was created in 1970 and has been revised twice. The Revised Common Lectionary was created by a panel of experts and then reviewed, adapted and approved by various Protestant church authorities in 1983. Both lectionaries are organized on a three-year cycle, according to U.S. Catholic magazine. Year A is the year of Matthew, Year B is Mark, and Year C is Luke. The Gospel of John is used each year during Christmas, Lent and Easter, as well as in Year B, to round out the year since Mark's gospels are short. The first readings usually come from one of the books of the Old Testament or from the Acts of the Apostles during Eastertime. The second reading comes from a New Testament letter or the Book of Revelation during Easter. The first and second readings typically connect thematically to the gospel reading. Sundays and feast day scripture is arranged so that the more important biblical passages are highlighted. The cycle for readings for Advent, Christmas and Easter is yearly and the readings remain the same each year.