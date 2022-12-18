Whether one attends mass in Australia, America or Canada on any given Sunday, he or she is apt to hear the same Bible verses being read that day. The reason for that dates back to the Second Vatican Council and its desire for the public to draw more deeply on scripture in the liturgical life of the church. Scripture is proclaimed according to a schedule of passages called a lectionary. Roman Catholics follow the Lectionary for Mass, while other western churches abide by the Revised Common Lectionary. The earliest Christians simply read the scriptures that were available in their communities. Through the years, scripture was collaborated in books and missals. The current Lectionary for Mass was created in 1970 and has been revised twice. The Revised Common Lectionary was created by a panel of experts and then reviewed, adapted and approved by various Protestant church authorities in 1983. Both lectionaries are organized on a three-year cycle, according to U.S. Catholic magazine. Year A is the year of Matthew, Year B is Mark, and Year C is Luke. The Gospel of John is used each year during Christmas, Lent and Easter, as well as in Year B, to round out the year since Mark's gospels are short. The first readings usually come from one of the books of the Old Testament or from the Acts of the Apostles during Eastertime. The second reading comes from a New Testament letter or the Book of Revelation during Easter. The first and second readings typically connect thematically to the gospel reading. Sundays and feast day scripture is arranged so that the more important biblical passages are highlighted. The cycle for readings for Advent, Christmas and Easter is yearly and the readings remain the same each year.
Mass readings
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers are left with one center on their roster for an undisclosed period of time.
Reginald Hislop III, who became CEO in November 2019, was removed Tuesday.
The last day for Bill's Food Center will be Jan. 29.
A day after being crowned Miss America 2023, UW-Madison student Grace Stanke said she was "kind of on cloud nine right now."
The Badgers have an executive search firm on retainer but hiring a head football coach or head men's basketball coach costs extra.
The Badgers may have found their next quarterback after reeling in a sought-after transfer who will have four years of eligibility at Wisconsin.
The Badgers flipped a second recruit Monday with a four-star projected safety announcing his intentions to enroll at UW.
A revised city ordinance requires owners to clear salt and melting agents from sidewalks as soon as possible after use.
Man passed out at restaurant bar on Far East Side arrested for warrant for 6th OWI, Madison police say
A man passed out at a restaurant bar on the Far East Side on Monday was arrested on a warrant for sixth offense OWI, Madison police reported.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.