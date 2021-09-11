Masood Akhtar: 'Our true enemy is fear, anger and hate'

MIDDLETON
That day, I still remember those two keywords — “Islamic terrorists” — used by some of our politicians and most mainstream media while describing the attacks. We, as Muslims, felt that day that this association of terrorism with Islam would pose a significant threat to the lives of 3.5 million American Muslims, and it did. Hate crimes against Muslims rose substantially.
Since 9/11, more people have been killed by homegrown hate groups (racially or ethnically motivated groups who advocate for the superiority of the white race and those who are anti-government) in the U.S. than by foreign terrorists.
I applaud the recent recognition by the White House that domestic terrorism is the biggest national security threat to the U.S. today. As a result, the Biden Administration on June 15, 2021, released the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism to avoid another Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol or on U.S. soil.
But we, as citizens, also have a responsibility of educating people, including the hate groups, about what made America exceptional. Let’s open our ears and hearts for each other; engage to fight our true enemy: fear, anger and hate. Recognize that diversity is our strength, unity is our power, and the U.S. constitution is our hope. Stand up for the freedom of others, while enjoying ours. And always remember that people are not born with hate; they are taught to hate. We can easily teach them how to love.