Mason Keyes

School: DeForest

Grade: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.

Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.

“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”