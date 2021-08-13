 Skip to main content
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona

Prep football photo: Verona quarterback Mason Fink

Verona's Mason Fink (7) looks for a pass against Sun Prairie in the first half of the season-opening spring football game at the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Friday, March 26, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.

