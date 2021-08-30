 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
0 Comments

Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon

  • 0
Oregon-at-Waunakee-Wisconsin-boys-high-school-soccer-06-I2S0414-04272021203941

Oregon's Mason Diercks (3) heads the ball in front of the Waunakee goal, as Oregon takes on Waunakee in Wisconsin WIAA Badger Conference boys high school soccer on Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021 at Waunakee High School

Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Visitors, locals stunned by Hurricane Ida’s impact on New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics