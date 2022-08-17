Mason Armstrong

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.

Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.

“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”