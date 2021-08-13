 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
0 Comments

Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona

  • 0

The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm clouds gather as Floridians brace for Fred

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics