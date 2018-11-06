JAN. 14 | XFINITY CENTER IN COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND
FEB. 1 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Terrapins are 157-81 in seven seasons under Mark Turgeon. They went 19-13 last season, including 8-10 in the Big Ten and missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. Maryland’s roster this season includes only two upperclassmen on scholarship: senior forward Ivan Bender and junior point guard Anthony Cowan. “We might be the youngest team I’ve ever had,” Turgeon said. “But we’re talented, fun to coach, they’re working hard. We’re excited for the year. Should be a really a fun team to watch because of their skill set and their length, their ability to play together.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Cowan led the Terrapins with 15.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. He led the Big Ten in minutes per game at 37.0. Cowan reached double figures in all but two games as a sophomore and scored at least 20 points seven times.
SCOUTING REPORT
Two Maryland players left early for the NBA: Kevin Huerter, who averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, was selected 19th overall by Atlanta; Justin Jackson, who was limited to 11 games last season due to a shoulder injury, was selected in the second round by Denver and traded to Orlando. … Forward Bruno Fernando had a terrific freshman campaign at Maryland, averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. … The gem in a highly rated 2018 recruiting class for Maryland is forward Jalen Smith, ranked 10th overall by ESPN. Two other Maryland recruits — guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala — landed on ESPN’s Top 100 list. … Freshman guard Serrel Smith Jr. and UW freshman guard Tai Strickland were teammates at St. Petersburg High School in Florida.
THE NUMBER
3-8 | Maryland’s record last season in games decided by five or fewer points.