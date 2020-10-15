BOSS
The Terrapins went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in their first season under Mike Locksley. After a promising start that included a 63-20 win over then-No. 21 Syracuse, Maryland lost its final seven games following a 48-7 victory at Rutgers. Locksley took a page out of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s book, referring to his rookie campaign as “Year Zero,” but the unofficial Year 1 in College Park might not look much better.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (above) led the Terrapins with 41 catches for 625 yards last season. Demus had a pair of 100-yard outings, including 105 on 10 catches against Purdue. He also had seven receptions for 96 yards in the regular-season finale at Michigan State.
BITS AND PIECES
Senior quarterback Josh Jackson opted out of the 2020 season. Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, completed only 47.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,274 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Maryland did land an intriguing transfer when Taulia Tagovailoa left Alabama after one season and chose the Terrapins. The younger brother of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible immediately. … The offensive line already was a question mark for Maryland and the depth at that position took another hit when two projected starters on the interior, Johnny Jordan and Austin Fontaine, opted out of the season. … Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. formed a solid 1-2 punch at tailback last season, but both players are gone. Tayon Fleet-Davis (265 yards) is the leading returning rusher, but true freshman Peny Boone arrives with plenty of hype. … Another blue-chip recruit landed by Locksley and Co. was wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who originally had committed to LSU.
BURNING QUESTION
Can the Terps stop anyone?
Maryland allowed 41.8 points, 499.4 total yards and 286.8 passing yards per game in Big Ten play, ranking last in the conference in all three of those categories. Big Ten opponents converted 50 percent of their third downs against the Terps. The Terrapins gave up 73 points to Ohio State, 59 to Penn State, 54 to Nebraska and 52 to Minnesota. Maryland only has five starters returning on that side of the ball, but perhaps that’s not such a bad thing.
THE NUMBER
25:45 | Maryland’s average time of possession in 2019, which ranked second-to-last nationally. Only Utah State held the ball less than the Terps.
