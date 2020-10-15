BOSS

The Terrapins went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in their first season under Mike Locksley . After a promising start that included a 63-20 win over then-No. 21 Syracuse, Maryland lost its final seven games following a 48-7 victory at Rutgers. Locksley took a page out of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s book, referring to his rookie campaign as “Year Zero,” but the unofficial Year 1 in College Park might not look much better.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

BITS AND PIECES

Senior quarterback Josh Jackson opted out of the 2020 season. Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, completed only 47.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,274 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Maryland did land an intriguing transfer when Taulia Tagovailoa left Alabama after one season and chose the Terrapins. The younger brother of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible immediately. … The offensive line already was a question mark for Maryland and the depth at that position took another hit when two projected starters on the interior, Johnny Jordan and Austin Fontaine, opted out of the season. … Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. formed a solid 1-2 punch at tailback last season, but both players are gone. Tayon Fleet-Davis (265 yards) is the leading returning rusher, but true freshman Peny Boone arrives with plenty of hype. … Another blue-chip recruit landed by Locksley and Co. was wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who originally had committed to LSU.