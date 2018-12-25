Bruno Fernando - Maryland

Maryland forward Bruno Fernando, of Angola, is averaging 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Terrapins this season. 

Record: 9-3, 1-1 Big Ten

Remaining non-conference game: vs. Radford on Saturday.

All-Big Ten candidates: Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (17.0 ppg), sophomore forward Bruno Fernando (14.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.6 bpg) and freshman forward Jalen Smith (11.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg).

The good: The Terrapins rank 12th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, an effort led by Fernando and Smith.

The bad: Maryland is 0-2 vs. teams in the top 40 of KenPom. The Terrapins’ best win was against Penn State (No. 46) at home.

