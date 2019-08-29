BOSS
Mike Locksley (above) is trying to add some stability to a program that desperately needs it. The Terrapins spent the entire 2018 season with a dark cloud overhead following the summer death of Jordan McNair, who got heatstroke following a workout. McNair’s death led to DJ Durkin being placed on administrative leave and later fired. Matt Canada led Maryland to a 5-7 record as interim coach. Enter Locksley, a native of Washington D.C., who’s in his third stint at Maryland after serving as an assistant coach from 1997-02 and 2012-15. Locksley even served as an interim coach for the final six games of the 2015 season after Randy Edsall was fired. Add that 1-5 stint to a 2-26 mark two-plus seasons at New Mexico from 2009-11, and there’s nowhere for Locksley’s career record as a head coach to go but up.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore tailback Anthony McFarland Jr. set a program record with 1,034 rushing yards last season. McFarland averaged 7.9 yards per carry and produced massive games in back-to-back weeks late in the season, rushing for 210 yards vs. Indiana and 298 vs. Ohio State. Maryland needs to get the ball in McFarland’s hands more often; he only registered double-digit carries in four games as a freshman.
BITS AND PIECES
Locksley added some much-needed experience by landing three graduate transfers: quarterback Josh Jackson (Virginia Tech), linebacker Shaq Smith (Clemson) and tight end Tyler Mabry (Buffalo). Linebacker Keandre Jones transferred from Ohio State and has been cleared by the NCAA to play immediately. One of Locksley’s favorite sayings is that “success leaves clues,” and he’s hoping Smith and Jones, in particular, bring plenty of clues after playing in blue-chip programs. … Maryland’s offensive and defensive lines are problem areas. … Kicker Joseph Petrino went 12-for-14 on field goals as a freshman.
BURNING QUESTION
Can Maryland improve its quarterback play?
The arrival of Jackson should help. He passed for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Virginia Tech in 2017. Fourth-year junior Tyrrell Pigrome has four starts over three seasons and will be in the mix if Jackson falters. The Terrapins ranked 13th in the Big Ten and 122nd nationally with 141.3 passing yards per game in 2018.
THE NUMBER
13-30 | Maryland’s record in Big Ten play since it joined the conference in 2014.