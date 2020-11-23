Dec. 28 | Kohl Center

Jan. 30 | Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

COACH’S CORNER

Mark Turgeon begins his 10th season at Maryland, where he’s 204-99. The Terrapins went 24-7 in 2019-20 and overcame some late hiccups by beating Michigan on the final day of the regular season to clinch a share of the title with Michigan State and UW.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

SCOUTING REPORT

Turgeon has to find a way to replace his top two players. Anthony Cowan Jr., a four-year starter at point guard, averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists as a senior. Forward Jalen Smith was an NBA lottery pick after averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore. … Maryland’s success this season may depend on how much development it gets from its complementary players from the past two seasons. That group includes Wiggins, senior guard Darryl Morsell and junior guard Eric Ayala. Both players averaged 9.5 points last season. Ayala shot only 27.4 percent from beyond the arc after connecting on 40.6 percent of his shots from 3-point range as a freshman. … Junior forward Jairus Hamilton is eligible to play immediately after transferring from Boston College, where he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 25.7 minutes per game while making 20 starts last season.