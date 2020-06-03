Maryland: Who emerges in QB race?

Things were bleak for the Terrapins last season.
They ended the year on a seven-game losing streak and only one of those games was competitive. Coach Michael Locksley enters his second year with some recruiting momentum on his side — the No. 6 class in the Big Ten in 2020 and a strong start to the 2021 class — but a major question at quarterback.
Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome split time under center last season, with Pigrome adding more of a rushing threat to the position, but neither had great results. Both return to the team along with Lance LeGendre, a four-star recruit as a dual-threat QB who redshirted last season and will compete for the job.
Maryland also brought in Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer quarterback from Alabama. Tagovailoa is the brother of Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback who was drafted fifth by the Miami Dolphins this spring. Taulia would need to secure a waiver to be eligible for the 2020 season, but he could be an option if one is granted.
Want a longshot pick for the future? Evan Lewandowski announced this he was transferring from UW-La Crosse to Maryland. He won’t be eligible until 2021, but he set WIAC records for single-game passing yards (591) and touchdowns (9) against River Falls this season.
