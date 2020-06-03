Maryland: Who emerges in QB race?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Things were bleak for the Terrapins last season.

They ended the year on a seven-game losing streak and only one of those games was competitive. Coach Michael Locksley enters his second year with some recruiting momentum on his side — the No. 6 class in the Big Ten in 2020 and a strong start to the 2021 class — but a major question at quarterback.

Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome split time under center last season, with Pigrome adding more of a rushing threat to the position, but neither had great results. Both return to the team along with Lance LeGendre, a four-star recruit as a dual-threat QB who redshirted last season and will compete for the job.

Maryland also brought in Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer quarterback from Alabama. Tagovailoa is the brother of Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback who was drafted fifth by the Miami Dolphins this spring. Taulia would need to secure a waiver to be eligible for the 2020 season, but he could be an option if one is granted.

Want a longshot pick for the future? Evan Lewandowski announced this he was transferring from UW-La Crosse to Maryland. He won’t be eligible until 2021, but he set WIAC records for single-game passing yards (591) and touchdowns (9) against River Falls this season.

