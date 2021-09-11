Mary Anne Stewart: 'There's been a plane crash'

BARABOO
My son Aaron was starting his junior year at Harvard in Boston, needing to arrive on Sept. 11 to register.
The drive from Baraboo to the Madison airport in the early morning hours provided us with a view of pastoral landscapes, a clear blue sky to fly and a time to reflect on our bounty of summer memories along with the enterprising educational endeavors before us: Aaron to study at Harvard and me serving on our school board.
We were always intrigued to get in an airplane, which surely meant adventure, letting go of the receding earth below, all very confident and brave.
Serenely, I walked with Aaron to his gate, waited with him to board the plane and, as he was the last to step into this jet, there at the door, we hugged each other in a tearful goodbye.
With an understanding smile, the flight attendant let me push that thick door to the airplane shut. I could hear her latch it tight, so I assuredly patted that cool silver metal.
By the windows of the gate, I watched Aaron's plane taxi the runway and take off to the East.
It was 6 a.m. When I arrived at my work by 8, I was greeted by the school superintendent.
"Mary Anne, there's been a plane crash, but I believe the plane was leaving Boston, not arriving."