Marshaun Harriel, sr., Janesville Craig
Marshaun Harriel, sr., Janesville Craig

Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.

