Marsha Rummel: I have a proven, progressive record in Madison

We are now in the middle of a global pandemic requiring extraordinary leadership from the state government to protect the health and economic well-being of all Wisconsin residents, and especially people of color, frontline workers, and the most vulnerable. Republicans have walked away from this responsibility.
I am ready to step up. As a member of the state Assembly, I will work on a COVID-19 relief and recovery plan that ensures the health and safety of everyone, and I will work to repair the damage Republicans have done to our safety nets and to our state.
I have 13 years’ experience as a progressive legislator with a proven record of accomplishments including approving thousands of affordable housing units, implementing economic revitalization of transit corridors along East Washington Avenue and Park Street protecting our drinking water, and police accountability. I worked with the community to oppose F-35s and address PFAS contamination at Truax and Well 15. I worked with my colleagues to apply a racial equity and social justice lens to all policy decisions. No one else in the race besides me has worked year-in and year-out for over a decade on the issues that affect this district.
When Act 10 eliminated union rights for most public employees, I was in the streets along with tens of thousands of residents. The occupation of the state Capitol still lives inside me. The 2011 uprising is a key motivator for why I am running for the Wisconsin Assembly. I want to undo the damage the Walker administration and Republicans unleashed in Wisconsin.
Growing up in a mixed race family on Chicago’s South Side, I learned very early that the police can kill you solely because of the color of your skin. We need to stop the violence against people of color, whether it comes out of a gun, from a knee on a neck, or from policies and programs that use a slower violence that destroys the lives of people of color.
We have so much to do if we are to move Wisconsin into a more fair, just and sustainable future.
Now Republicans have power because they cheated and fixed maps by gerrymandering. We need to get out the vote and be prepared to defend and protect voting rights in November. We need to build community power to make change.
Our work will not be easy or simple. We need people who not only challenge the Republicans but can work to get legislation passed. I can do that.
Marsha Rummel is a Madison alder, state Department of Revenue employee and candidate for the 76th Assembly District.
