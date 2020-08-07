Marsha Rummel: I have a proven, progressive record in Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

We are now in the middle of a global pandemic requiring extraordinary leadership from the state government to protect the health and economic well-being of all Wisconsin residents, and especially people of color, frontline workers, and the most vulnerable. Republicans have walked away from this responsibility.

I am ready to step up. As a member of the state Assembly, I will work on a COVID-19 relief and recovery plan that ensures the health and safety of everyone, and I will work to repair the damage Republicans have done to our safety nets and to our state.

I have 13 years’ experience as a progressive legislator with a proven record of accomplishments including approving thousands of affordable housing units, implementing economic revitalization of transit corridors along East Washington Avenue and Park Street protecting our drinking water, and police accountability. I worked with the community to oppose F-35s and address PFAS contamination at Truax and Well 15. I worked with my colleagues to apply a racial equity and social justice lens to all policy decisions. No one else in the race besides me has worked year-in and year-out for over a decade on the issues that affect this district.