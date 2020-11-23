Dec. 4 | Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

COACH’S CORNER

The Golden Eagles are 115-81 in six seasons under Steve Wojciechowski. They went 18-12 last season, losing six of their final seven games to finish 8-10 and tied for sixth in the Big East. Marquette has gone winless in two NCAA tournament trips during the Wojciechowski era.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior guard Koby McEwen (above) averaged 9.5 points per game in his first season at Marquette. McEwen, who began his career at Utah State, scored a season-high 23 points in a win over Purdue and 19 in a loss at UW. He failed to reach double figures in the final five games of the season.

SCOUTING REPORT

Marquette certainly won’t be so top-heavy now that guard Markus Howard, who averaged 27.8 points last season, is gone. Howard accounted for 37.4 percent of the Golden Eagles’ possessions as a senior. … In addition to McEwen, Marquette also returns senior forward Jamal Cain, senior forward Theo John and junior guard Greg Elliott. … The Golden Eagles have a crop of intriguing newcomers. Included in that group is sophomore guard D.J. Carton, who transferred from Ohio State. Carton averaged 10.4 points in 20 games last season before leaving the team. Marquette also added Dawson Garcia, a highly touted 6-11 forward from the Minneapolis area.