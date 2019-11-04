NOV. 17 — KOHL CENTER
Steve Wojciechowski is 97-69 in five seasons at Marquette but is still looking for his first NCAA tournament victory with the Golden Eagles. They went 24-10 last season, including 12-6 in the Big East, but were beaten 83-64 by Murray State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Marquette finished the season with only one win in its final seven games.
Senior guard Markus Howard (above) needs 31 points to pass Jerel McNeal as the program’s all-time leader scorer and 45 to reach 2,000 for his career. It could take him only one game to reach those milestones considering he’s had 17 career games of 30 or more points and scored a career-high 53 in an overtime win over Creighton last season. Howard, a career 43.3-percent shooter from 3-point range (313 of 723), averaged 25.0 points last season while earning second-team All-America honors.
When Howard announced he was returning for his senior season, Marquette was being touted as a top-five team. Less than a week later, brothers Sam and Joey Hauser announced they were leaving the program. After considering UW, Sam (14.9 ppg) landed at Virginia and Joey (9.7) ended up at Michigan State. … Senior swingman Sacar Anim is Marquette’s second-leading returning scorer at 8.3. … A frontcourt that includes returnees Ed Morrow (5.6) and Theo John (5.5) should get a boost with the addition of 7-foot senior center Jayce Johnson, a grad transfer from Utah. … Sophomore guard Greg Elliott, who missed last season with a hand injury, missed much of the offseason after undergoing ankle surgery in June. Junior guard Kobe McEwan, who sat out last season after transferring from Utah State, bolsters the depth in the backcourt. McEwan averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 2017-18. Another key guard for the Golden Eagles: true freshman Symir Torrence, a top-100 recruit.