MARQUETTE
MARQUETTE

Dec. 4 | Marquette

Where: Kohl Center

2020-21 season: The Golden Eagles finished ninth in the Big East and finished 13-14 last season. Coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after Marquette was knocked out in the first round of the BIg East Tournament. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.

Series: UW and Marquette have met 127 times, starting in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.

