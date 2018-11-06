DEC. 8 | FISERV FORUM IN MILWAUKEE
COACH’S CORNER
Steve Wojciechowski is 73-59 with one NCAA tournament appearance in four seasons at Marquette. The Golden Eagles are seeking their first NCAA tournament win since going to the Elite Eight in 2013 under Buzz Williams. Marquette went 21-14 last season, including 9-9 in Big East play, and fell to Penn State in the quarterfinals of the NIT.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Markus Howard shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range and 93.8 percent from the free throw line while averaging 20.4 points per game last season. Howard topped the 30-point mark, including 52 in an overtime win over Providence. He went 11 of 19 from beyond the arc in that game and 11 of 15 from 3-point range against Chicago State earlier in the season.
SCOUTING REPORT
Junior forward Sam Hauser, who averaged 14.1 points and shot 48.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18, missed most of the offseason after undergoing hip surgery. He will be joined in the frontcourt this season by his younger brother Joey, a top-50 recruit who was a big target for UW in its 2018 recruiting class. … While Marquette loses Andrew Rowsey, who averaged 20.5 points per game as a senior, it helped fill the void with Joseph Chartouny. The graduate transfer from Fordham averaged 12.2 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds while leading the nation with 3.3 steals per game last season. Chartouny should provide a lift to a program that ranked 182nd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. … Marquette also should get a boost from another transfer: Junior forward Ed Morrow averaged 9.4 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds at Nebraska in 2016-17.