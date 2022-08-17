Mark Haering

School: Madison Edgewood

Grade: Senior

Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker

Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.

Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.

“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”