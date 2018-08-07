On Aug. 14, voters in the 77th Assembly District will head to the polls and notice something different on the ballot. They will, for the first time in nearly two decades, have an opportunity to choose who will represent them in the state Assembly. Fortunately, our district has been well represented in state government for decades and we will continue to be well represented. The choice before voters will be to elect a Democratic candidate who will communicate our progressive policy priorities in a way that resonates beyond our district and build the coalitions necessary to elect a Democratic majority. I’m running for Assembly to earn that opportunity.
One may not expect that a farm kid who grew up in the beautiful Driftless Area of Wisconsin would go from milking cows and stacking hay bales to sequencing genes and working with stem cells. In truth, this is not such an unlikely path. Our state has always made a strong commitment to public schools so that someone like me could have a shot at a Big Ten education. It opened the door for me to turn a part-time student job in a research lab into a 17-year career as a biomedical research specialist at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. Everyone should have that same opportunity and we must make it a priority to fully fund our public schools, colleges, and universities.
Although I was among the many in our district who felt the effects of Act 10, my family was fortunate that my wife had comprehensive and affordable health insurance benefits as an employee of the Madison School District. That security gave me the opportunity to turn a personal passion into a full-time profession. For the past four years I’ve worked as the executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, the nonprofit representing the small and independent craft breweries of Wisconsin. I believe that everyone should have access to a public health insurance option that gives them truly affordable and portable health security so that they too can pursue their dreams and make a good living doing it.
I’ve had the pleasure of traveling around the state working on behalf of entrepreneurs who started small businesses with big dreams. They work hard, they strive to provide good-paying local jobs, and they give back to their communities. They work with each other rather than against each other and they’ve created a craft culture and thriving small-business sector that now has a $2 billion economic impact in Wisconsin. Their collaborative spirit is both admirable and worth emulating. I believe we should be devoting more resources toward an infrastructure that supports Wisconsin’s homegrown small businesses. This is far preferable to the gold rush mentality of giving $4.5 billion handouts to the absentee owners of a multinational corporation with no ties to our state.
The 77th District is home to one of the world’s great public research institutions and yet, among the 99 Assembly representatives in the state Legislature, there has not been a single legislator with a firm background in biomedical science. This means that the Assembly Committee on Science and Technology also does not have a single representative with a background in scientific research. I’d like to change that.
I am running for Assembly to make sure that we live up to our state motto by moving "Forward" together. We must commit to restoring faith in our public institutions and reject the privatization of our public resources. The future of the Wisconsin Idea is at stake and I will work tirelessly to preserve it.
Mark Garthwaite is executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild and a Democratic candidate in Assembly District 77.