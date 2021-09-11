Mark Condon: '20 years on and our national affairs and foreign policy still bear the scars'

MADISON

On 9/11 I worked for CUNA and was scheduled to fly to D.C. that day with a co-worker to attend the grand opening of a new lobbying facility for credit unions.

As I drove up Mineral Point Road to our building listening to Tom Clark's morning WPR program his guest in New York City mentioned "a plane" had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers, but he had no more information. By the time I got into the office, it was clear that two passenger jets had hit the towers and all flights out of Madison were canceled. We set TVs up in conference rooms so staff could watch the news. Reports said it was a terrorist attack. We didn't realize we would witness the horrifying sight of the towers collapsing.

My co-worker called me in a panic from home. Her brother was trapped on an upper floor of one of the towers. He lived in San Francisco, but was in New York for meetings at the financial service company that employed him. He called his wife to tell her he was trying to get down, and she called her mother-in-law in Eau Claire. My co-worker drove to New York later that day to search for her brother but he had perished.