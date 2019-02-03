Are we who we say we are? That is Madison Police Department’s motto and could well serve as the city’s motto. Are we who we say we are? With the upcoming spring election, Madison will again have a chance to answer that question.
My name is Mark-Anthony Whitaker. I’m a 31-year-old Army Veteran. I moved here seven years ago with my fiancé, John, who grew up on the north side of Madison. He loves his city and wanted me to experience it too. When we got here in 2011, I was stunned by the activism I saw. People had flooded the state Capitol to make their voices heard. John had often mentioned how politically engaged Madisonians are, but this was my first glimpse of the scene for myself. It was truly eye-opening.
So, I began to get engaged. I attended City Council meetings and spoke with current and former alders. I watched hours of videos on the City Channel and on YouTube. I looked at city data and spoke with community members. I was both amazed at the progress of some parts of Madison and appalled by the stagnation in others. The stats were depressing: third-worst state in the country for economic opportunity for black families, five times more likely for blacks to live in poverty than whites. Of Dane County’s 9,000 black children, nearly 7,000 live in poverty. Can we proclaim to be an inclusive, diverse, and economically successful community with stats like these?
As I listened to alders discuss body cameras, nightclub music and crime, a common theme began to emerge. I noticed most of their views were out of touch and lacked all residents’ input or devalued their experiences. We cannot solve big issues without everyone’s input. If we cannot figure out a way to include everyone in the city’s decision making, those whose voices are often the smallest will continue to be ignored. Is this who we are? An exclusive community, where we lock out the underprivileged and shun the less fortunate?
The 12th District will undergo significant changes in the next few years. Rapid transit will run through the heart of the district. The Air National Guard will be bringing the new F35As to Truax. The Oscar-Mayer plant will undergo a massive transformation.
I’m asking for your vote, not because I believe I have all the answers or because I have the best solutions. I’m asking for your vote Feb. 19 because I believe we can be who we say we are. Madison can be an inclusive community. I’ve witnessed this from the moment I stepped foot in the state and saw everyday citizens, of all races and ethnicities, fighting to have their government listen to their voices. Vote for me and I’ll fight just as hard to make sure everyone gets a seat at the table, and every voice can be heard.